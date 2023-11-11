The Week 11 college football slate features six games involving schools from the SWAC. Wanting to catch every red-zone opportunity, two-minute drill, and goal-line stand? Find details below on how to watch.

SWAC Games on TV This Week

Date/Time TV Grambling Tigers at Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions 9:00 PM ET, Friday, November 10 ESPNU (Live stream on Fubo) Alabama A&M Bulldogs at Bethune-Cookman Wildcats 1:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 11 HBCUGo Alabama State Hornets at Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils 3:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 11 Valley SN Prairie View A&M Panthers at Southern Jaguars 3:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 11 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Lincoln (CA) Oaklanders at Florida A&M Rattlers 6:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 11 Rattlers+ Alcorn State Braves at Texas Southern Tigers 3:00 PM ET, Sunday, November 12 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)

