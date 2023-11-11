The Western Michigan Broncos (0-1) face the Georgia State Panthers (0-1) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at University Arena. It begins at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

In this article, you can check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Georgia State vs. Western Michigan matchup.

Western Michigan vs. Georgia State Game Info

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: University Arena in Kalamazoo, Michigan

University Arena in Kalamazoo, Michigan How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Western Michigan vs. Georgia State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Georgia State Moneyline Western Michigan Moneyline BetMGM Georgia State (-4.5) 145.5 -200 +165 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Georgia State (-3.5) 144.5 -164 +136 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Western Michigan vs. Georgia State Betting Trends (2022-23)

Western Michigan compiled a 9-18-0 record against the spread last season.

The Broncos were an underdog by 4.5 points or more 14 times last year, and covered the spread in six of those games.

Georgia State covered five times in 26 games with a spread last season.

The Panthers and their opponents combined to hit the over 13 out of 26 times last season.

