Saturday's game between the Western Michigan Broncos (0-1) and Georgia State Panthers (0-1) squaring off at University Arena has a projected final score of 87-79 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Western Michigan, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will begin at 1:00 PM ET on November 11.

The matchup has no line set.

Western Michigan vs. Georgia State Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Kalamazoo, Michigan

Kalamazoo, Michigan Venue: University Arena

Western Michigan vs. Georgia State Score Prediction

Prediction: Western Michigan 87, Georgia State 79

Spread & Total Prediction for Western Michigan vs. Georgia State

Computer Predicted Spread: Western Michigan (-8.0)

Western Michigan (-8.0) Computer Predicted Total: 166.0

Western Michigan Performance Insights

With 69.9 points scored per game and 74.0 points allowed last season, Western Michigan was 212th in the nation offensively and 290th on defense.

The Broncos were 79th in the nation in rebounds per game (33.4) and 82nd in rebounds conceded (29.5) last year.

Western Michigan was 204th in college basketball in assists (12.7 per game) last year.

The Broncos were 92nd in the nation in 3-pointers made (8.1 per game) and 240th in 3-point percentage (33.0%) last year.

Western Michigan was 300th in the country in 3-pointers conceded (8.3 per game) and 313th in 3-point percentage defensively (36.1%) last year.

Last year, the Broncos took 58.4% of their shots from inside the 3-point line, and 41.6% from beyond it. In terms of made shots, 68.2% of the Broncos' buckets were 2-pointers, and 31.8% were 3-pointers.

