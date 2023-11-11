The Western Michigan Broncos (0-1) and the Georgia State Panthers (0-1) play at University Arena on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The game has no line set.

Western Michigan vs. Georgia State Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Kalamazoo, Michigan

Kalamazoo, Michigan Venue: University Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Western Michigan Betting Records & Stats

Western Michigan put together a 9-18-0 ATS record last year.

Western Michigan vs. Georgia State Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Western Michigan 69.9 136.6 74 143.4 142.6 Georgia State 66.7 136.6 69.4 143.4 134.5

Additional Western Michigan Insights & Trends

Last year, the Broncos averaged 69.9 points per game, only 0.5 more points than the 69.4 the Panthers allowed.

Western Michigan went 6-6 against the spread and 7-7 overall last season when scoring more than 69.4 points.

Western Michigan vs. Georgia State Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Western Michigan 9-18-0 14-13-0 Georgia State 5-21-0 13-13-0

Western Michigan vs. Georgia State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Western Michigan Georgia State 7-7 Home Record 10-9 1-15 Away Record 0-11 5-6-0 Home ATS Record 4-11-0 4-11-0 Away ATS Record 1-9-0 72.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 69.1 68 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 61.7 5-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-9-0 9-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-4-0

