Western Michigan vs. Georgia State: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 11
The Western Michigan Broncos (0-1) and the Georgia State Panthers (0-1) play at University Arena on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The game has no line set.
Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Western Michigan vs. Georgia State Odds & Info
- Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Kalamazoo, Michigan
- Venue: University Arena
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Western Michigan Betting Records & Stats
- Western Michigan put together a 9-18-0 ATS record last year.
- Western Michigan put together a 9-18-0 ATS record last season compared to the 5-21-0 mark from Georgia State.
Western Michigan vs. Georgia State Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Western Michigan
|69.9
|136.6
|74
|143.4
|142.6
|Georgia State
|66.7
|136.6
|69.4
|143.4
|134.5
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Additional Western Michigan Insights & Trends
- Last year, the Broncos averaged 69.9 points per game, only 0.5 more points than the 69.4 the Panthers allowed.
- Western Michigan went 6-6 against the spread and 7-7 overall last season when scoring more than 69.4 points.
Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM
Western Michigan vs. Georgia State Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Western Michigan
|9-18-0
|14-13-0
|Georgia State
|5-21-0
|13-13-0
Western Michigan vs. Georgia State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Western Michigan
|Georgia State
|7-7
|Home Record
|10-9
|1-15
|Away Record
|0-11
|5-6-0
|Home ATS Record
|4-11-0
|4-11-0
|Away ATS Record
|1-9-0
|72.9
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|69.1
|68
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|61.7
|5-6-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|6-9-0
|9-6-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|6-4-0
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.