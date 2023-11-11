The Wisconsin Badgers (5-4) and Northwestern Wildcats (4-5) will battle in a clash of Big Ten rivals at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wisconsin. We list the odds and best bets for you below.

When and Where is Wisconsin vs. Northwestern?

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1

Madison, Wisconsin

Madison, Wisconsin Venue: Camp Randall Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Wisconsin 28, Northwestern 16

Wisconsin 28, Northwestern 16 Wisconsin has gone 4-3 in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 57.1% of those games).

The Badgers have played as a moneyline favorite of -450 or shorter in only two games this season, and they won both.

Northwestern has entered the game as an underdog six times this season and won twice.

The Wildcats have a record of in games where bookmakers have them as underdogs of at least +350 on the moneyline.

The Badgers have an 81.8% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Pick Em



Pick Em In eight Wisconsin games this year, it has four wins against the spread.

This season, the Badgers have one ATS win in two games as a favorite of 11.5 points or more.

Northwestern owns a record of 5-2-0 against the spread this year.

The Wildcats have been underdogs by 11.5 points or more four times this season and have covered the spread twice.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (42.5)



Over (42.5) Five of Wisconsin's games this season have gone over Saturday's over/under of 42.5 points.

This season, five of Northwestern's games have ended with a score higher than 42.5 points.

The point total for the matchup of 42.5 is 1.2 points fewer than the combined points per game averages for Wisconsin (23.6 points per game) and Northwestern (20.1 points per game).

Wisconsin

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 49.8 50 49.5 Implied Total AVG 31 34.3 27.8 ATS Record 4-4-0 2-2-0 2-2-0 Over/Under Record 3-5-0 1-3-0 2-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 4-3 2-1 2-2 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-1 0-1 0-0

Northwestern

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 42 41.4 43.5 Implied Total AVG 27.3 26.8 28.5 ATS Record 5-2-0 4-1-0 1-1-0 Over/Under Record 5-2-0 4-1-0 1-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-0 1-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-4 2-2 0-2

