Amon-Ra St. Brown has a good matchup when his Detroit Lions meet the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 10 (Sunday, 4:05 PM ET). The Chargers give up 286 passing yards per game, worst in the league.

St. Brown has 57 grabs for a team-leading 665 yards and three TDs this campaign. He has been targeted 78 times.

St. Brown vs. the Chargers

St. Brown vs the Chargers (since 2021): No games

No games Four players have collected 100 or more receiving yards in a game against Los Angeles in the 2023 season.

11 players have hauled in a TD pass against the Chargers this year.

One opposing player has hauled in at least two TD passes in matchups with Los Angeles on the season.

St. Brown will play against the NFL's worst pass defense this week. The Chargers concede 286 passing yards per game.

So far this season, the Chargers have given up 12 passing TDs to opponents, averaging 1.5 per game. That ranks 20th in NFL play.

Amon-Ra St. Brown Receiving Props vs. the Chargers

Receiving Yards: 83.5 (-115)

St. Brown Receiving Insights

In five of seven games this season, St. Brown has eclipsed his prop for receiving yards.

St. Brown has been targeted on 78 of his team's 293 passing attempts this season (26.6% target share).

He has 665 receiving yards on 78 targets to rank 39th in league play with 8.5 yards per target.

St. Brown has three games with a touchdown catch this season (out of seven played). He hasn't scored multiple touchdowns in any game.

He has 13.0% of his team's 23 offensive touchdowns this season (three).

St. Brown has been targeted six times in the red zone (24.0% of his team's 25 red zone pass attempts).

St. Brown's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Raiders 10/30/2023 Week 8 9 TAR / 6 REC / 108 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Ravens 10/22/2023 Week 7 19 TAR / 13 REC / 102 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Buccaneers 10/15/2023 Week 6 15 TAR / 12 REC / 124 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Packers 9/28/2023 Week 4 7 TAR / 5 REC / 56 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Falcons 9/24/2023 Week 3 12 TAR / 9 REC / 102 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / 4 YDS / 0 TDs

