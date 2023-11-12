When Amon-Ra St. Brown takes the field for the Detroit Lions in their Week 10 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers (on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET), will he score a touchdown? Prior to placing any wagers, let's take a closer peek at his anytime TD player prop in the piece below.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think St. Brown will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Amon-Ra St. Brown score a touchdown against the Chargers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +125 (Bet $10 to win $12.50 if he scores a TD)

St. Brown's team-leading 665 yards receiving (95 per game) have come on 57 catches (78 targets), plus he has scored three TDs.

St. Brown has three games with a touchdown catch this season (out of seven played). He hasn't scored multiple touchdowns in any game.

Amon-Ra St. Brown Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Chiefs 9 6 71 1 Week 2 Seahawks 7 6 102 0 Week 3 Falcons 12 9 102 0 Week 4 @Packers 7 5 56 1 Week 6 @Buccaneers 15 12 124 1 Week 7 @Ravens 19 13 102 0 Week 8 Raiders 9 6 108 0

Rep Amon-Ra St. Brown with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.