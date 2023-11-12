The Detroit Lions and the Los Angeles Chargers are slated to play in a Week 10 matchup at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday. Will Brock Wright hit paydirt in this tilt? Let's take a look at the anytime TD odds and dissect his recent statistics and trends.

Will Brock Wright score a touchdown against the Chargers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +1100 (Bet $10 to win $110.00 if he scores a TD)

Wright has caught seven balls (on seven targets) for 45 yards (11.3 per game) this campaign.

Wright, in four games this season, has zero TD receptions.

Brock Wright Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Chiefs 2 2 17 0 Week 5 Panthers 3 3 16 0 Week 6 @Buccaneers 1 1 7 0 Week 8 Raiders 1 1 5 0

