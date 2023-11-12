The Detroit Pistons (2-8) are underdogs (by 6.5 points) to break a three-game road losing streak when they visit the Chicago Bulls (3-6) on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.

Pistons vs. Bulls Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, November 12, 2023

Sunday, November 12, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI and BSDET

NBCS-CHI and BSDET

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: United Center

Pistons vs. Bulls Score Prediction

Prediction: Bulls 114 - Pistons 110

Pistons vs Bulls Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Pistons vs. Bulls

Pick ATS: Pistons (+ 6.5)

Pistons (+ 6.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Bulls (-3.9)

Bulls (-3.9) Computer Predicted Total: 223.2

The Bulls (2-7-0 ATS) have covered the spread 22.2% of the time, 27.8% less often than the Pistons (5-5-0) this season.

Detroit and its opponents have eclipsed the total 60% of the time this season (six out of 10). That's more often than Chicago and its opponents have (five out of nine).

As a moneyline favorite this season, the Bulls are 2-3, a better mark than the Pistons have posted (2-7) as moneyline underdogs.

Pistons Performance Insights

The Pistons are 21st in the NBA in points scored (109.9 per game) and 15th in points allowed (113.7).

On the glass, Detroit is ninth in the NBA in rebounds (46.2 per game). It is fourth-best in rebounds conceded (41.4 per game).

The Pistons are sixth in the league in assists (27.4 per game) in 2023-24.

Detroit is the second-worst squad in the NBA in turnovers per game (16.7) and fourth-worst in turnovers forced (12.4).

Beyond the arc, the Pistons are 25th in the NBA in 3-pointers made per game (10.8). They are 11th in 3-point percentage at 36.6%.

