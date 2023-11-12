Sunday's game between the Bradley Braves (0-1) and Central Michigan Chippewas (0-1) matching up at Renaissance Coliseum has a projected final score of 76-60 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Bradley, so expect a one-sided matchup. The game will begin at 3:00 PM ET on November 12.

The Chippewas are coming off of a 77-55 loss to South Alabama in their last outing on Thursday.

Central Michigan vs. Bradley Game Info

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Where: Renaissance Coliseum in Peoria, Arizona

Central Michigan vs. Bradley Score Prediction

Prediction: Bradley 76, Central Michigan 60

Other MAC Predictions

Central Michigan Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Chippewas' -282 scoring differential last season (outscored by 9.7 points per game) was a result of scoring 64.6 points per game (187th in college basketball) while giving up 74.3 per contest (348th in college basketball).

Central Michigan scored more in conference play (67.3 points per game) than overall (64.6).

The Chippewas scored 65.9 points per game at home last season, and 65.5 on the road.

At home, Central Michigan gave up 71.5 points per game last season. On the road, it gave up 77.8.

