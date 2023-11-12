Will Craig Reynolds hit paydirt when the Detroit Lions and the Los Angeles Chargers play in Week 10 on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into his anytime TD player prop, giving you all of the stats and trends you need to know.

Will Craig Reynolds score a touchdown against the Chargers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80.00 if he scores a TD)

Reynolds has 41 carries for 179 yards (25.6 yards per game) and one touchdown.

Reynolds has tacked on five catches for 47 yards (6.7 per game).

Reynolds has one rushing touchdown in six games.

Craig Reynolds Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 2 Seahawks 3 7 0 1 -2 0 Week 3 Falcons 4 15 0 0 0 0 Week 5 Panthers 7 52 1 0 0 0 Week 6 @Buccaneers 10 15 0 2 28 0 Week 7 @Ravens 3 16 0 1 9 0 Week 8 Raiders 14 74 0 1 12 0

