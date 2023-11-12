Jared Goff has a good matchup when his Detroit Lions play the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 10 (Sunday, 4:05 PM ET). The Chargers concede 286 passing yards per game, worst in the league.

Goff has put up 2,174 passing yards (271.8 per game) this year, going 200-for-293 (68.3%) with 12 touchdown passes and five interceptions. In addition, Goff has 13 yards rushing (1.6 yards per game) on 18 attempts, and Goff has found the end zone two times.

Goff vs. the Chargers

Goff vs the Chargers (since 2021): No games

No games Los Angeles has given up 300 or more passing yards to a total of three opposing players this year.

Five players have thrown one or more TDs in a game against the Chargers this season.

Three opposing quarterbacks have thrown for at least two TDs in a game against Los Angeles in 2023.

The Chargers have allowed three or more TD passes in an outing to three opposing QBs this season.

Goff will square off against the NFL's worst pass defense this week. The Chargers concede 286 passing yards per contest.

The Chargers have the No. 20 defense in the NFL in passing TDs allowed, giving up 12 this season (1.5 per game).

Jared Goff Passing Props vs. the Chargers

Passing Yards: 266.5 (-115)

266.5 (-115) Passing TDs: 1.5 (-139)

Goff Passing Insights

Goff has topped his passing yards prop total in four of eight opportunities this year.

The Lions have passed 54.6% of the time and run 45.4% this season. They rank 12th in the NFL in scoring.

With 293 attempts for 2,174 passing yards, Goff is ninth in NFL play with 7.4 yards per attempt.

In seven of eight games this year, Goff completed a touchdown pass -- including multiple TDs three times.

He has 60.9% of his team's 23 offensive touchdowns this season (14).

Goff has passed 25 times out of his 293 total attempts while in the red zone (32.9% of his team's red zone plays).

Jared Goff Rushing Props vs the Chargers

Rushing Yards: 2.5 (-111)

Goff Rushing Insights

Goff went over his rushing yards total once in eight games played this season.

Goff has a rushing touchdown in two games this season, but no games with multiple rushing TDs.

He has nine red zone carries for 17.6% of the team share (his team runs on 67.1% of its plays in the red zone).

Goff's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Passing Stats Rushing Stats vs. Raiders 10/30/2023 Week 8 26-for-37 / 272 YDS / 1 TD / 1 INT 2 ATT / -2 YDS / 0 TDs at Ravens 10/22/2023 Week 7 33-for-53 / 284 YDS / 0 TDs / 1 INT 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Buccaneers 10/15/2023 Week 6 30-for-44 / 353 YDS / 2 TDs / 0 INTs 2 ATT / 3 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Panthers 10/8/2023 Week 5 20-for-28 / 236 YDS / 3 TDs / 0 INTs 2 ATT / 0 YDS / 1 TD at Packers 9/28/2023 Week 4 19-for-28 / 210 YDS / 1 TD / 1 INT 2 ATT / 10 YDS / 0 TDs

