The Detroit Lions (6-2) and Los Angeles Chargers (4-4) are slated to go head to head at SoFi Stadium on November 12, which means that Jared Goff and Justin Herbert will be leading the way for the respective sides. Below, we break down both quarterbacks, spotlighting the stats and trends that will come into play this week.

Lions vs. Chargers Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, November 12, 2023

Sunday, November 12, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Venue: SoFi Stadium

SoFi Stadium Location: Inglewood, California

Inglewood, California TV: CBS

Jared Goff vs. Justin Herbert Matchup

Jared Goff 2023 Stats Justin Herbert 8 Games Played 8 68.3% Completion % 67.0% 2,174 (271.8) Passing Yards (Per Game) 2,026 (253.3) 12 Touchdowns 13 5 Interceptions 4 13 (1.6) Rushing Yards (Per game) 98 (12.3) 2 Rushing Touchdowns 3

Jared Goff Game Props

Passing Yards Prop : Over/Under 266.5 yards

: Over/Under 266.5 yards Passing TD Prop : Over/Under 1.5 TD

Rushing Yards Prop: Over/Under yards

Chargers Defensive Stats

So far this season, the Chargers' defense ranks 17th in the NFL with 21.8 points allowed per game and 23rd with 375.8 total yards allowed per contest.

When it comes to defending the pass, Los Angeles' defense has been ineffective this season, as it ranks third-to-last in the league with 2,288 passing yards allowed (286.0 per game).

Against the run, the Chargers are sixth in the NFL in rushing yards allowed with 718 (89.8 per game) and fifth in yards allowed per rush attempt (3.7).

On defense, Los Angeles is sixth in the NFL in terms of third-down efficiency allowed, with a mark of 34.3%. It is 16th in red-zone efficiency allowed at 53.3%.

Justin Herbert Game Props

Passing Yards Prop : Over/Under 260.5 yards

: Over/Under 260.5 yards Passing TD Prop : Over/Under 1.5 TD

Rushing Yards Prop: Over/Under yards

Lions Defensive Stats

