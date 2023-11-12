Kalif Raymond will be up against the worst passing defense in the league when his Detroit Lions meet the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 10, on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET.

Raymond's 23 targets have resulted in 18 receptions for 231 yards (28.9 per game) and one score so far this year.

Raymond vs. the Chargers

Raymond vs the Chargers (since 2021): No games

No games Los Angeles has allowed four opposing receivers to rack up 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

The Chargers have allowed 11 opposing players to record a TD reception against them this year.

Los Angeles has allowed one player to record at least two TD catches against it in a matchup on the season.

The Chargers allow 286 passing yards per game, the NFL's worst pass defense this season.

Opponents of the Chargers have totaled 12 touchdowns through the air (1.5 per game). The Chargers' defense is 20th in the NFL in that category.

Kalif Raymond Receiving Props vs. the Chargers

Receiving Yards: 11.5 (-118)

Raymond Receiving Insights

Raymond, in the receiving game, has gone over on his receiving yards prop in five of seven games this year.

Raymond has 7.8% of his team's target share (23 targets on 293 passing attempts).

He is averaging 10 yards per target (14th in NFL play), racking up 231 yards on 23 passes thrown his way.

Raymond, in eight games this year, has caught one touchdown pass.

He has 4.3% of his team's 23 offensive touchdowns this season (one).

Raymond has been targeted three times in the red zone (12.0% of his team's 25 red zone pass attempts).

Raymond's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Raiders 10/30/2023 Week 8 4 TAR / 2 REC / 24 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / -2 YDS / 0 TDs at Ravens 10/22/2023 Week 7 2 TAR / 2 REC / 20 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Buccaneers 10/15/2023 Week 6 3 TAR / 3 REC / 23 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / 3 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Panthers 10/8/2023 Week 5 3 TAR / 3 REC / 45 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Packers 9/28/2023 Week 4 1 TAR / 1 REC / -2 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / 40 YDS / 0 TDs

