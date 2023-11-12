Killian Hayes plus his Detroit Pistons teammates hit the court versus the Chicago Bulls at 7:00 PM ET on Sunday.

In a 114-106 loss to the 76ers (his previous action) Hayes put up 23 points, six assists and two steals.

In this article we will look at Hayes' prop bets, using stats to help you make good predictions.

Killian Hayes Prop Bets vs. the Bulls

Points Prop: Over 11.5 (-120)

Over 11.5 (-120) Rebounds Prop: Over 3.5 (-132)

Over 3.5 (-132) Assists Prop: Over 5.5 (-106)

Over 5.5 (-106) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (+180)

Bulls 2022-23 Defensive Insights

On defense the Bulls conceded 111.8 points per game last year, seventh in the league.

Conceding 43.3 rebounds per contest last season, the Bulls were 15th in the league in that category.

Allowing an average of 26.0 assists last year, the Bulls were the 22nd-ranked squad in the NBA.

The Bulls allowed 13.2 made 3-pointers per game last year, 29th in the NBA in that category.

Killian Hayes vs. the Bulls

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 10/28/2023 23 6 1 4 2 0 1

