The Los Angeles Chargers (4-4) host the Detroit Lions (6-2) at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, November 12, 2023, and best bets information is available.

When is Lions vs. Chargers?

  • Game Date: Sunday, November 12, 2023
  • Time: 4:05 PM ET
  • TV: CBS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Best Moneyline Bet

  • The data strongly suggests betting on the Chargers in this one. The model favors them while BetMGM has the Lions favored and the difference between the two is 4.6 points.
  • Looking at this game's moneyline, the Lions' implied win probability is 60.8%.
  • The Lions have compiled a 5-1 record in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 83.3% of those games).
  • When it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -155 or shorter, Detroit has gone 4-1 (80%).
  • The Chargers have lost both games they've played as underdogs this season.
  • Los Angeles has played as an underdog of +130 or more once this season and lost that game.

    • Against the Spread Pick

    • Pick ATS: Los Angeles (+3)
    • The Lions have covered the spread six times this season (6-2-0).
    • In games they were favored in by 3 points or more so far this season, the Lions has gone 4-1 against the spread.
    • The Chargers have gone 3-4-1 against the spread this year.
    • Los Angeles is winless against the spread when it is 3-point underdogs or more (0-1).

    Best Over/Under Pick

    • Pick OU: Under (48.5)
    • The two teams average a combined 1.6 more points per game, 50.1 (including the playoffs), than this matchup's total of 48.5 points.
    • The Lions and the Chargers have seen their opponents average a combined 6.1 fewer points per game than the over/under of 48.5 set in this game.
    • The Lions have hit the over in four of their eight games with a set total (50%).
    • In theChargers' eight games with a set total, two have hit the over (25%).

    Amon-Ra St. Brown Total Rushing & Receiving Yards (Our pick: 85.5/Under)

    Games Rec. YPG Rec. TDs
    7 95 3

    Austin Ekeler Rushing Attempts (Our pick: 13.5/Under)

    Games Rush YPG Rush TDs Rec. YPG Rec. TDs
    5 53 3 40 1

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.