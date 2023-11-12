At SoFi Stadium on Sunday, November 12, the Detroit Lions face the Los Angeles Chargers, kicking off at 4:05 PM ET. The Chargers should win, based on our computer model -- continue scrolling to discover more tips about the point spread, over/under and even the final score.

Watch the Lions in person this season! Click here to buy tickets on Ticketmaster.

The Lions have been a tough opponent for opposing teams, as they rank top-five in both total offense (second-best with 390.6 yards per game) and total defense (fifth-best with 296.9 yards allowed per game) this year. The Chargers rank eighth in the NFL with 25.1 points per contest on offense, and they rank 21st with 21.8 points given up per game on the defensive side of the ball.

Bet on the NFL and get the best new user bonus at BetMGM by using our link to sign up!

Watch Lions vs Chargers on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Lions vs. Chargers Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Chargers (+3) Under (48.5) Chargers 24, Lions 22

Place your bets on the Lions-Chargers matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Lions Betting Info

Based on this game's moneyline, the Lions have an implied win probability of 60.8%.

Detroit has won six games against the spread this season, while failing to cover twice.

The Lions have covered the spread four times this season (4-1 ATS) when playing as at least 3-point favorites.

Detroit and its opponent have combined to go over the point total four out of eight times this season.

Lions games this season have posted an average total of 45.9, which is 2.6 points fewer than the total for this matchup.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Chargers Betting Info

The moneyline for this contest implies a 43.5% chance of a victory for the Chargers.

Los Angeles has covered four times in eight chances against the spread this year.

The Chargers have been an underdog by 3 points or more this year once, and failed to cover the spread.

This year, games featuring Los Angeles have hit the over just twice.

Games involving the Chargers this year have averaged 48 points per game, a 0.5-point differential when compared to the over/under for this contest.

Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Lions vs. Chargers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Detroit 25 20.6 29.8 20.3 20.3 21 Los Angeles 25.1 21.8 26.3 21.5 24 22

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.