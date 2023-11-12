The Detroit Lions (6-2) and the Los Angeles Chargers (4-4) meet at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, November 12, 2023.

Before the Lions meet the Chargers, prepare for the matchup by taking a look at the recent betting insights and trends for both teams.

Lions vs. Chargers Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, November 12, 2023

Sunday, November 12, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Channel: CBS

CBS City: Inglewood, California

Inglewood, California Venue: SoFi Stadium

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Lions 3 48.5 -160 +135

Lions vs. Chargers Betting Records & Stats

Detroit Lions

Detroit's games this season have had an average of 45.9 points, 2.6 fewer than this matchup's over/under.

The Lions have put together a record of 6-2-0 against the spread this season.

The Lions are 5-1 as moneyline favorites (winning 83.3% of those games).

Detroit has a 4-1 record (winning 80% of its games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -160 or shorter.

Los Angeles Chargers

The Chargers have combined with their opponent to score more than 48.5 points in three of eight games this season.

Los Angeles has a 48.0-point average over/under in their matchups this season, 0.5 fewer points than this game's point total.

The Chargers have covered the spread four times in eight games with a set spread.

The Chargers have lost both games they've played as underdogs this season.

Los Angeles has played as an underdog of +135 or more once this season and lost that game.

Lions vs. Chargers Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Lions 25 12 20.6 13 45.9 3 8 Chargers 25.1 11 21.8 17 48.0 3 8

Lions vs. Chargers Betting Insights & Trends

Lions

Detroit has covered the spread twice, and is 2-1 overall, over its last three games.

Detroit has hit the over once in its past three games.

The Lions have outscored their opponents by a total of 35 points this season (4.4 points per game), and the Chargers have put up 27 more points than their opponents (3.3 per game).

Chargers

Los Angeles has two wins against the spread and is 2-1 overall in its last three games.

The Chargers have not gone over the total in their past three contests.

The Lions have put up a total of 35 more points than their opponents this year (4.4 per game), and the Chargers have outscored opponents by 27 points (3.3 per game).

Lions Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 45.9 45.8 46.1 Implied Team Total AVG 25.3 26.0 24.5 ATS Record 6-2-0 3-1-0 3-1-0 Over/Under Record 4-4-0 2-2-0 2-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 5-1 3-1 2-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-1 0-0 1-1

Chargers Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 48.0 48.9 47.1 Implied Team Total AVG 26.3 27.3 25.3 ATS Record 4-4-0 2-2-0 2-2-0 Over/Under Record 2-6-0 1-3-0 1-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 3-2 2-1 1-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-2 0-1 0-1

