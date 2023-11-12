Lions vs. Chargers: Promo Codes, Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 4:19 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
The Detroit Lions (6-2) and the Los Angeles Chargers (4-4) meet at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, November 12, 2023.
Before the Lions meet the Chargers, prepare for the matchup by taking a look at the recent betting insights and trends for both teams.
Lions vs. Chargers Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, November 12, 2023
- Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Channel: CBS
- City: Inglewood, California
- Venue: SoFi Stadium
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Lions
|3
|48.5
|-160
|+135
Lions vs. Chargers Betting Records & Stats
Detroit Lions
- Detroit's games this season have had an average of 45.9 points, 2.6 fewer than this matchup's over/under.
- The Lions have put together a record of 6-2-0 against the spread this season.
- The Lions are 5-1 as moneyline favorites (winning 83.3% of those games).
- Detroit has a 4-1 record (winning 80% of its games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -160 or shorter.
Los Angeles Chargers
- The Chargers have combined with their opponent to score more than 48.5 points in three of eight games this season.
- Los Angeles has a 48.0-point average over/under in their matchups this season, 0.5 fewer points than this game's point total.
- The Chargers have covered the spread four times in eight games with a set spread.
- The Chargers have lost both games they've played as underdogs this season.
- Los Angeles has played as an underdog of +135 or more once this season and lost that game.
Lions vs. Chargers Over/Under Stats
|Points Scored (PG)
|Points Scored NFL Rank
|Points Allowed (PG)
|Points Allowed NFL Rank
|Average Total
|Games Over Current Total
|Total Games
|Lions
|25
|12
|20.6
|13
|45.9
|3
|8
|Chargers
|25.1
|11
|21.8
|17
|48.0
|3
|8
Lions vs. Chargers Betting Insights & Trends
Lions
- Detroit has covered the spread twice, and is 2-1 overall, over its last three games.
- Detroit has hit the over once in its past three games.
- The Lions have outscored their opponents by a total of 35 points this season (4.4 points per game), and the Chargers have put up 27 more points than their opponents (3.3 per game).
Chargers
- Los Angeles has two wins against the spread and is 2-1 overall in its last three games.
- The Chargers have not gone over the total in their past three contests.
- The Lions have put up a total of 35 more points than their opponents this year (4.4 per game), and the Chargers have outscored opponents by 27 points (3.3 per game).
Lions Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|45.9
|45.8
|46.1
|Implied Team Total AVG
|25.3
|26.0
|24.5
|ATS Record
|6-2-0
|3-1-0
|3-1-0
|Over/Under Record
|4-4-0
|2-2-0
|2-2-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|5-1
|3-1
|2-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|1-1
|0-0
|1-1
Chargers Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|48.0
|48.9
|47.1
|Implied Team Total AVG
|26.3
|27.3
|25.3
|ATS Record
|4-4-0
|2-2-0
|2-2-0
|Over/Under Record
|2-6-0
|1-3-0
|1-3-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|3-2
|2-1
|1-1
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|0-2
|0-1
|0-1
