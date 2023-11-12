Sunday's game features the Michigan State Spartans (1-0) and the Wright State Raiders (0-1) facing off at Jack Breslin Students Events Center in what should be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 81-58 win for heavily favored Michigan State according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM ET on November 12.

The Spartans took care of business in their last game 87-62 against Oakland on Wednesday.

Michigan State vs. Wright State Game Info

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Jack Breslin Students Events Center in East Lansing, Michigan

Michigan State vs. Wright State Score Prediction

Prediction: Michigan State 81, Wright State 58

Other Big Ten Predictions

Michigan State Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Spartans put up 78.2 points per game (14th in college basketball) last season while allowing 67.1 per contest (249th in college basketball). They had a +333 scoring differential and outscored opponents by 11.1 points per game.

In conference tilts, Michigan State scored fewer points per contest (74.7) than its season average (78.2).

The Spartans scored 82.0 points per game at home last season. On the road, they averaged 74.9 points per contest.

Michigan State ceded 61.7 points per game last year in home games, which was 9.5 fewer points than it allowed on the road (71.2).

