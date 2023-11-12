Pistons vs. Bulls: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 12
The Detroit Pistons (2-8), on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at United Center, will attempt to break a seven-game losing stretch when visiting the Chicago Bulls (3-6). This matchup is at 7:00 PM ET on NBCS-CHI and BSDET.
In this article, you can take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Pistons vs. Bulls matchup.
Pistons vs. Bulls Game Info
- Date: Sunday, November 12, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI and BSDET
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: United Center
Pistons vs. Bulls Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Bulls Moneyline
|Pistons Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Bulls (-6.5)
|-
|-275
|+230
|FanDuel
|Bulls (-7.5)
|219
|-320
|+260
Pistons vs. Bulls Betting Trends
- The Bulls' -45 scoring differential (being outscored by five points per game) is a result of scoring 108.9 points per game (25th in the NBA) while allowing 113.9 per outing (17th in the league).
- The Pistons are being outscored by 3.8 points per game, with a -38 scoring differential overall. They put up 109.9 points per game (22nd in NBA), and give up 113.7 per outing (15th in league).
- Chicago has a record of just 2-7-0 against the spread this season.
- Detroit has put together a 5-5-0 record against the spread this year.
Pistons and Bulls NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Pistons
|+100000
|+30000
|-
|Bulls
|+12500
|+6600
|-
