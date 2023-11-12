The Chicago Bulls (1-2) are home in Central Division action versus the Detroit Pistons (2-1) on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. This is the second contest between these clubs this season.

Pistons vs. Bulls Game Information

Game Day: Sunday, November 12

Sunday, November 12 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI, BSDET

Pistons Players to Watch

Jaden Ivey's numbers last season were 16.3 points, 3.9 rebounds and 5.2 assists per contest, shooting 41.6% from the floor and 34.3% from downtown, with an average of 1.6 made 3-pointers.

Killian Hayes averaged 10.3 points, 2.9 boards and 6.2 assists last year, shooting 37.7% from the field and 28% from downtown, with 1.1 made treys per game.

Jalen Duren recorded 9.1 points, 1.1 assists and 8.9 boards.

Isaiah Stewart put up 11.3 points, 8 boards and 1.4 assists. At the other end, he posted 0.4 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

Alec Burks put up 12.8 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.2 assists.

Bulls Players to Watch

Nikola Vucevic posted 17.6 points last season, plus 11 boards and 3.2 assists.

DeMar DeRozan collected 24.5 points, 4.6 boards and 5.1 assists. He drained 50.4% of his shots from the floor.

Zach LaVine's numbers last season were 24.8 points, 4.5 rebounds and 4.2 assists per contest. He made 48.5% of his shots from the field and 37.5% from 3-point range, with an average of 2.6 triples.

Patrick Williams posted 10.2 points, 4 boards and 1.2 assists. He made 46.4% of his shots from the field and 41.7% from beyond the arc, with 1.4 triples per contest.

Last season, Torrey Craig collected 7.4 points, 5.4 boards and 1.5 assists. He made 45.6% of his shots from the floor and 39.5% from 3-point range, with 1.3 treys per game.

Pistons vs. Bulls Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Bulls Pistons 113.1 Points Avg. 110.3 111.8 Points Allowed Avg. 118.5 49% Field Goal % 45.4% 36.1% Three Point % 35.1%

