Pistons vs. Bulls November 12 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 2:27 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
The Chicago Bulls (1-2) are home in Central Division action versus the Detroit Pistons (2-1) on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. This is the second contest between these clubs this season.
Pistons vs. Bulls Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, November 12
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NBCS-CHI, BSDET
Pistons Players to Watch
- Jaden Ivey's numbers last season were 16.3 points, 3.9 rebounds and 5.2 assists per contest, shooting 41.6% from the floor and 34.3% from downtown, with an average of 1.6 made 3-pointers.
- Killian Hayes averaged 10.3 points, 2.9 boards and 6.2 assists last year, shooting 37.7% from the field and 28% from downtown, with 1.1 made treys per game.
- Jalen Duren recorded 9.1 points, 1.1 assists and 8.9 boards.
- Isaiah Stewart put up 11.3 points, 8 boards and 1.4 assists. At the other end, he posted 0.4 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.
- Alec Burks put up 12.8 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.2 assists.
Bulls Players to Watch
- Nikola Vucevic posted 17.6 points last season, plus 11 boards and 3.2 assists.
- DeMar DeRozan collected 24.5 points, 4.6 boards and 5.1 assists. He drained 50.4% of his shots from the floor.
- Zach LaVine's numbers last season were 24.8 points, 4.5 rebounds and 4.2 assists per contest. He made 48.5% of his shots from the field and 37.5% from 3-point range, with an average of 2.6 triples.
- Patrick Williams posted 10.2 points, 4 boards and 1.2 assists. He made 46.4% of his shots from the field and 41.7% from beyond the arc, with 1.4 triples per contest.
- Last season, Torrey Craig collected 7.4 points, 5.4 boards and 1.5 assists. He made 45.6% of his shots from the floor and 39.5% from 3-point range, with 1.3 treys per game.
Pistons vs. Bulls Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Bulls
|Pistons
|113.1
|Points Avg.
|110.3
|111.8
|Points Allowed Avg.
|118.5
|49%
|Field Goal %
|45.4%
|36.1%
|Three Point %
|35.1%
