The Detroit Pistons (2-8) are underdogs (+7.5) as they try to stop a seven-game losing streak when they visit the Chicago Bulls (3-6) at 7:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at United Center. The game airs on NBCS-CHI and BSDET.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Pistons vs. Bulls Odds & Info

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois

United Center in Chicago, Illinois TV: NBCS-CHI and BSDET

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Bulls -7.5 -

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Pistons Betting Records & Stats

The Pistons have gone over in six of their 10 games with a set total (60%).

Detroit has a 5-5-0 record against the spread this year.

The Pistons have won in two of the nine contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.

Detroit has not won as an underdog of +240 or more on the moneyline this season in four games with those odds or longer.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Detroit has a 29.4% chance of walking away with the win.

Looking for NBA tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Pistons vs Bulls Additional Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Pistons vs. Bulls Over/Under Stats

Games Over % of Games Over Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Bulls 0 0% 108.9 218.8 113.9 227.6 220.5 Pistons 0 0% 109.9 218.8 113.7 227.6 220.8

Additional Pistons Insights & Trends

In 2023-24 against the spread, Detroit has a lower winning percentage at home (.400, 2-3-0 record) than away (.600, 3-2-0).

The Pistons average only four fewer points per game (109.9) than the Bulls allow their opponents to score (113.9).

When it scores more than 113.9 points, Detroit is 2-1 against the spread and 1-2 overall.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Pistons vs. Bulls Betting Splits

Pistons and Bulls Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Pistons 5-5 3-1 6-4 Bulls 2-7 0-0 5-4

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Pistons vs. Bulls Point Insights

Pistons Bulls 109.9 Points Scored (PG) 108.9 22 NBA Rank (PPG) 24 2-1 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 1-1 1-2 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 1-1 113.7 Points Allowed (PG) 113.9 15 NBA Rank (PAPG) 17 3-0 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 1-2 2-1 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 2-1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.