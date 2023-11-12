The Detroit Pistons (2-8) will be monitoring six players on the injury report as they ready for their Sunday, November 12 matchup with the Chicago Bulls (3-6) at United Center, which begins at 7:00 PM ET.

The Pistons' last contest was a 114-106 loss to the 76ers on Friday. Killian Hayes' team-high 23 points paced the Pistons in the loss.

Detroit Pistons Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Bojan Bogdanovic SF Out Calf Joe Harris SG Out Shoulder 1.7 0.3 0.7 Jaden Ivey SG Questionable Illness 9.7 1.3 3.3 Alec Burks SG Questionable Forearm 16.3 3.7 0.7 Isaiah Livers PF Out Ankle Monte Morris PG Out Quadricep

Chicago Bulls Injury Report Today

Bulls Injuries: Lonzo Ball: Out For Season (Knee)

Pistons vs. Bulls Game Info

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois

United Center in Chicago, Illinois TV: NBCS-CHI and BSDET

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

