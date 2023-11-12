Pistons vs. Bulls Injury Report Today - November 12
The Detroit Pistons (2-8) will be monitoring six players on the injury report as they ready for their Sunday, November 12 matchup with the Chicago Bulls (3-6) at United Center, which begins at 7:00 PM ET.
The Pistons' last contest was a 114-106 loss to the 76ers on Friday. Killian Hayes' team-high 23 points paced the Pistons in the loss.
Detroit Pistons Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Bojan Bogdanovic
|SF
|Out
|Calf
|Joe Harris
|SG
|Out
|Shoulder
|1.7
|0.3
|0.7
|Jaden Ivey
|SG
|Questionable
|Illness
|9.7
|1.3
|3.3
|Alec Burks
|SG
|Questionable
|Forearm
|16.3
|3.7
|0.7
|Isaiah Livers
|PF
|Out
|Ankle
|Monte Morris
|PG
|Out
|Quadricep
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Chicago Bulls Injury Report Today
Bulls Injuries: Lonzo Ball: Out For Season (Knee)
Pistons vs. Bulls Game Info
- When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois
- TV: NBCS-CHI and BSDET
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
