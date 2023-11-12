The Detroit Pistons (2-8) will attempt to break a seven-game losing streak when they visit the Chicago Bulls (3-6) on November 12, 2023 at United Center.

Pistons vs. Bulls Game Info

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois

TV: Bally Sports

Pistons vs Bulls Additional Info

Pistons Stats Insights

The Pistons are shooting 46.5% from the field, 0.9% lower than the 47.4% the Bulls' opponents have shot this season.

This season, Detroit has a 1-3 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 47.4% from the field.

The Pistons are the ninth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Bulls sit at 13th.

The Pistons score an average of 109.9 points per game, just four fewer points than the 113.9 the Bulls allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 113.9 points, Detroit is 1-2.

Pistons Home & Away Comparison

At home the Pistons are not as good offensively, putting up 108 points per game, compared to 111.8 on the road. But they are better defensively, giving up 113.2 points per game at home, compared to 114.2 away.

Detroit concedes 113.2 points per game at home, and 114.2 on the road.

This season the Pistons are collecting fewer assists at home (25.8 per game) than away (29).

Pistons Injuries