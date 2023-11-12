The Chicago Bulls host the Detroit Pistons at United Center on Sunday (tip at 7:00 PM ET). Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for DeMar DeRozan and others in this matchup.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Pistons vs. Bulls Game Info

Date: Sunday, November 12, 2023

Sunday, November 12, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI and BSDET

NBCS-CHI and BSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: United Center

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Pistons vs Bulls Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

NBA Props Today: Detroit Pistons

Get Duren gear at Fanatics!

Cade Cunningham Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 23.5 (Over: -111) 5.5 (Over: +120) 6.5 (Over: +120) 2.5 (Over: +140)

Cade Cunningham has averaged 22.3 points per game in the 2023-24 season, 1.2 points fewer than Sunday's points prop total.

His per-game rebound average -- three -- is 2.5 fewer than his prop bet over/under in Sunday's game (5.5).

Cunningham has averaged 8.3 assists per game, 1.8 more than Sunday's assist over/under (6.5).

Cunningham has averaged 2.3 made three-pointers per game, 0.2 less than his over/under in Sunday's game (2.5).

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Ausar Thompson Props

PTS REB AST 13.5 (Over: -118) 9.5 (Over: -115) 3.5 (Over: +130)

Ausar Thompson is putting up 6.3 points per game this season, 7.2 less than his points prop on Sunday.

He has grabbed 10.7 rebounds per game, 1.2 higher than his prop bet on Sunday.

Thompson has averaged 4.7 assists this season, 1.2 more than his prop bet on Sunday.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NBA Props Today: Chicago Bulls

DeMar DeRozan Props

PTS REB AST 21.5 (Over: -111) 3.5 (Over: -143) 5.5 (Over: +118)

The 23.3 points DeRozan has scored per game this season is 1.8 more than his prop bet over/under set for Sunday (21.5).

He has collected 3.3 rebounds per game, 0.2 less than his prop bet in Sunday's game (3.5).

DeRozan's season-long assist average -- 3.3 per game -- is 2.2 assists lower than Sunday's assist prop bet value (5.5).

Check out all the prop bet options FanDuel has to offer!

Nikola Vucevic Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 23.5 (Over: -111) 5.5 (Over: +120) 6.5 (Over: +120) 2.5 (Over: +140)

Nikola Vucevic's 14.5-point scoring average is 3.0 less than Sunday's over/under.

His rebounding average -- 10.5 per game -- is 1.0 less than his prop bet for Sunday's game (11.5).

Vucevic's assists average -- 2.3 -- is 1.2 lower than Sunday's over/under.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.