The Buffalo Bills (5-4) will meet the Denver Broncos (3-5) on Monday, November 13, 2023 at Highmark Stadium. The Bills are significant favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 7.5 points. The over/under is 47.5 in the contest.

If you're planning to place some in-game bets on the Bills' upcoming matchup versus the Broncos, then you'll want to bookmark this page for all of the numbers and statistical trends we list below, which will help you in your live betting.

Bills vs. Broncos Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

The Bills have been leading after the first quarter in four games, have trailed after the first quarter in four games, and have been tied after the first quarter in one game in 2023.

Buffalo's offense is averaging 4.9 points in the first quarter this year. On defense, it is surrendering 5.8 points on average in the first quarter.

The Broncos have been winning five times and have been losing three times at the conclusion of the first quarter this year.

2nd Quarter

The Bills have outscored their opponent in the second quarter in six games this season, lost the second quarter in two games, and they've tied in the second quarter in one game.

Buffalo's offense is averaging 7.9 points in the second quarter this year. On the other side of the ball, it is surrendering 4.0 points on average in the second quarter.

So far this season, the Broncos have outscored their opponent in the second quarter in four games, and they've been outscored in the second quarter in four games.

3rd Quarter

In nine games this year, the Bills have won the third quarter five times, lost one time, and been knotted up three times.

On offense, Buffalo is averaging 3.8 points in the third quarter (21st-ranked) this year. It is surrendering 1.3 points on average in the third quarter (second-ranked) on defense.

The Broncos have lost the third quarter in five games this season. Meanwhile, they've been knotted up in the third quarter in three games.

4th Quarter

Looking at scoring in the fourth quarter, the Bills have won that quarter in six games and have lost that quarter in three games.

Buffalo's offense is averaging 9.3 points in the fourth quarter this season. On the other side of the ball, it is surrendering 6.8 points on average in that quarter.

In terms of fourth-quarter scoring, the Broncos have outscored their opponent in that quarter in four games and have been outscored in that quarter in four games.

Bills vs. Broncos Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

In nine games this year, the Bills have had the lead after the first half five times and have been losing after the first half four times.

At the end of the first half, the Broncos have led five times and have been trailing three times.

2nd Half

Looking at scoring in the second half, the Bills have outscored their opponent in the second half in six games, going 4-2 in those contests, and they have lost the second half in three games (1-2).

Buffalo's offense is averaging 13.1 points in the second half this season. Defensively, it is surrendering 8.1 points on average in the second half.

Out of eight games this season, the Broncos have been outscored in the second half five times (1-4 in those games) and have outscored their opponent in the second half three times (2-1).

