How to Watch Central Michigan vs. Florida State on TV or Live Stream - November 13
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 1:35 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Florida State Seminoles (1-0) play the Central Michigan Chippewas (0-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, November 13, 2023 on ACC Network Extra.
Central Michigan vs. Florida State Game Info
- When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Donald L. Tucker Civic Center in Tallahassee, Florida
- TV: ACC Network Extra
Central Michigan Stats Insights
- The Chippewas' 41.6% shooting percentage from the field last season was 3.8 percentage points lower than the Seminoles given up to their opponents (45.4%).
- Last season, Central Michigan had a 5-2 record in games the team collectively shot higher than 45.4% from the field.
- The Seminoles ranked 280th in college basketball in offensive rebounding, while the Chippewas ranked 109th.
- The Chippewas' 65.7 points per game last year were 10.5 fewer points than the 76.2 the Seminoles allowed.
- Central Michigan went 4-1 last season when it scored more than 76.2 points.
Central Michigan Home & Away Comparison
- At home, Central Michigan put up 68.7 points per game last season, 6.9 more than it averaged on the road (61.8).
- At home, the Chippewas allowed 71.6 points per game last season. Away, they conceded 75.1.
- Beyond the arc, Central Michigan sunk fewer trifectas on the road (5.8 per game) than at home (6.4) last season, and put up a lower percentage on the road (28.3%) than at home (30.8%) as well.
Central Michigan Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ Oklahoma
|L 89-59
|Lloyd Noble Center
|11/11/2023
|UL Monroe
|L 74-64
|McGuirk Arena
|11/13/2023
|@ Florida State
|-
|Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
|11/15/2023
|@ South Florida
|-
|Yuengling Center
|11/20/2023
|Siena
|-
|Ocean Center
