The Florida State Seminoles (1-0) play the Central Michigan Chippewas (0-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, November 13, 2023 on ACC Network Extra.

Central Michigan vs. Florida State Game Info

  • When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Donald L. Tucker Civic Center in Tallahassee, Florida
  • TV: ACC Network Extra

Central Michigan Stats Insights

  • The Chippewas' 41.6% shooting percentage from the field last season was 3.8 percentage points lower than the Seminoles given up to their opponents (45.4%).
  • Last season, Central Michigan had a 5-2 record in games the team collectively shot higher than 45.4% from the field.
  • The Seminoles ranked 280th in college basketball in offensive rebounding, while the Chippewas ranked 109th.
  • The Chippewas' 65.7 points per game last year were 10.5 fewer points than the 76.2 the Seminoles allowed.
  • Central Michigan went 4-1 last season when it scored more than 76.2 points.

Central Michigan Home & Away Comparison

  • At home, Central Michigan put up 68.7 points per game last season, 6.9 more than it averaged on the road (61.8).
  • At home, the Chippewas allowed 71.6 points per game last season. Away, they conceded 75.1.
  • Beyond the arc, Central Michigan sunk fewer trifectas on the road (5.8 per game) than at home (6.4) last season, and put up a lower percentage on the road (28.3%) than at home (30.8%) as well.

Central Michigan Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 @ Oklahoma L 89-59 Lloyd Noble Center
11/11/2023 UL Monroe L 74-64 McGuirk Arena
11/13/2023 @ Florida State - Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
11/15/2023 @ South Florida - Yuengling Center
11/20/2023 Siena - Ocean Center

