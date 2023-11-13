The Florida State Seminoles (1-0) play the Central Michigan Chippewas (0-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, November 13, 2023 on ACC Network Extra.

Central Michigan vs. Florida State Game Info

When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Donald L. Tucker Civic Center in Tallahassee, Florida

Donald L. Tucker Civic Center in Tallahassee, Florida TV: ACC Network Extra

Central Michigan Stats Insights

The Chippewas' 41.6% shooting percentage from the field last season was 3.8 percentage points lower than the Seminoles given up to their opponents (45.4%).

Last season, Central Michigan had a 5-2 record in games the team collectively shot higher than 45.4% from the field.

The Seminoles ranked 280th in college basketball in offensive rebounding, while the Chippewas ranked 109th.

The Chippewas' 65.7 points per game last year were 10.5 fewer points than the 76.2 the Seminoles allowed.

Central Michigan went 4-1 last season when it scored more than 76.2 points.

Central Michigan Home & Away Comparison

At home, Central Michigan put up 68.7 points per game last season, 6.9 more than it averaged on the road (61.8).

At home, the Chippewas allowed 71.6 points per game last season. Away, they conceded 75.1.

Beyond the arc, Central Michigan sunk fewer trifectas on the road (5.8 per game) than at home (6.4) last season, and put up a lower percentage on the road (28.3%) than at home (30.8%) as well.

Central Michigan Upcoming Schedule