The Florida State Seminoles (1-0) and the Central Michigan Chippewas (0-2) meet at Donald L. Tucker Civic Center on Monday, November 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on ACC Network Extra. The matchup has no set line.

Central Michigan vs. Florida State Odds & Info

Date: Monday, November 13, 2023

Monday, November 13, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ACC Network Extra

ACC Network Extra Where: Tallahassee, Florida

Tallahassee, Florida Venue: Donald L. Tucker Civic Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Chippewas Betting Records & Stats

In Central Michigan's games last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 10 times.

The Chippewas had 12 wins in 31 games against the spread last year.

Florida State (10-17-0 ATS) covered the spread 34.5% of the time, 9.9% less often than Central Michigan (12-15-0) last year.

Central Michigan vs. Florida State Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Florida State 69.3 135 76.2 149.2 143.7 Central Michigan 65.7 135 73.0 149.2 142.3

Additional Central Michigan Insights & Trends

The Chippewas' 65.7 points per game last year were 10.5 fewer points than the 76.2 the Seminoles allowed.

Central Michigan went 3-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall when it scored more than 76.2 points last season.

Central Michigan vs. Florida State Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Florida State 10-17-0 15-14-0 Central Michigan 12-15-0 10-17-0

Central Michigan vs. Florida State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Florida State Central Michigan 5-11 Home Record 6-8 4-7 Away Record 3-12 6-7-0 Home ATS Record 4-7-0 3-7-0 Away ATS Record 6-8-0 71.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 68.7 68.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 61.8 7-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-7-0 7-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-9-0

