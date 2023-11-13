How to Watch Michigan vs. St. John's (NY) on TV or Live Stream - November 13
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 1:36 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The St. John's (NY) Red Storm (1-0) play the Michigan Wolverines (2-0) at 6:30 PM ET on Monday, November 13, 2023. The matchup airs on Fox Sports 1.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Michigan vs. St. John's (NY) Game Info
- When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Michigan Stats Insights
- The Wolverines shot at a 45% clip from the field last season, 1.6 percentage points greater than the 43.4% shooting opponents of the Red Storm averaged.
- Michigan went 12-4 when it shot higher than 43.4% from the field.
- The Red Storm ranked fifth in college basketball in offensive rebounding. The Wolverines ranked 256th.
- The Wolverines' 73.4 points per game last year were only 1.8 fewer points than the 75.2 the Red Storm gave up.
- Michigan went 12-3 last season when it scored more than 75.2 points.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Michigan Home & Away Comparison
- In 2022-23, Michigan averaged 7.9 more points per game at home (76.6) than on the road (68.7).
- In 2022-23, the Wolverines allowed 1.6 fewer points per game at home (68) than away (69.6).
- At home, Michigan sunk 8.2 trifectas per game last season, 0.9 more than it averaged on the road (7.3). Michigan's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (36.7%) than on the road (33.5%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Michigan Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/7/2023
|UNC Asheville
|W 99-74
|Crisler Center
|11/10/2023
|Youngstown State
|W 92-62
|Crisler Center
|11/13/2023
|@ St. John's (NY)
|-
|Madison Square Garden
|11/17/2023
|Long Beach State
|-
|Crisler Center
|11/22/2023
|Memphis
|-
|Imperial Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.