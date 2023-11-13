Michigan vs. St. John's (NY) November 13 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 6:07 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
The St. John's (NY) Red Storm (1-0) will play the Michigan Wolverines (1-0) at 6:30 PM ET on Monday, November 13, 2023. This matchup is available on Fox Sports 1.
Michigan vs. St. John's (NY) Game Information
- Game Day: Monday, November 13
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET
- TV: Fox Sports 1
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Michigan Top Players (2022-23)
- Hunter Dickinson: 18.5 PTS, 9 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.8 BLK
- Kobe Bufkin: 14 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Jett Howard: 14.2 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Dug McDaniel: 8.6 PTS, 3.1 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK
- Terrance Williams II: 6.1 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
St. John's (NY) Top Players (2022-23)
- Joel Soriano: 15.2 PTS, 11.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.4 BLK
- David Jones: 13.2 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Posh Alexander: 10.2 PTS, 3.9 REB, 4.2 AST, 2 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Dylan Addae-Wusu: 9.3 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Andre Curbelo: 9.6 PTS, 2.8 REB, 4.3 AST, 2 STL, 0.2 BLK
Michigan vs. St. John's (NY) Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|St. John's (NY) Rank
|St. John's (NY) AVG
|Michigan AVG
|Michigan Rank
|50th
|77.3
|Points Scored
|73.4
|134th
|316th
|75.2
|Points Allowed
|69.6
|159th
|5th
|37.2
|Rebounds
|34.1
|52nd
|5th
|11.6
|Off. Rebounds
|7.7
|256th
|324th
|5.8
|3pt Made
|7.7
|134th
|40th
|15.2
|Assists
|12.2
|249th
|320th
|13.5
|Turnovers
|10.1
|25th
