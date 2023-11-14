The Detroit Pistons, Alec Burks included, face off versus the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET.

In a 119-108 loss to the Bulls (his most recent action) Burks put up 16 points and four assists.

With prop bets in place for Burks, let's break down some stats and trends to assist you in making good picks.

Alec Burks Prop Bets vs. the Hawks

Points Prop: Over 12.5 (+100)

Over 12.5 (+100) Rebounds Prop: Over 3.5 (+132)

Over 3.5 (+132) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 2.5 (+140)

Hawks 2022-23 Defensive Insights

On defense the Hawks conceded 118.1 points per game last season, 25th in the NBA.

Giving up 44.1 rebounds per game last season, the Hawks were 19th in the NBA in that category.

The Hawks were the 22nd-ranked team in the league in assists allowed per game last year, at 26.

The Hawks were the eighth-ranked team in the league in terms of allowing three-pointers last year, conceding 11.9 makes per game.

Alec Burks vs. the Hawks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/23/2022 21 7 3 1 2 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.