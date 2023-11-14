Cade Cunningham and the Detroit Pistons take on the Atlanta Hawks at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday.

Cunningham, in his most recent game (November 12 loss against the Bulls), posted 10 points and five assists.

In this piece we'll examine Cunningham's stats and trends, helping you make good picks on prop bets.

Cade Cunningham Prop Bets vs. the Hawks

Points Prop: Over 22.5 (-122)

Over 22.5 (-122) Rebounds Prop: Over 4.5 (+112)

Over 4.5 (+112) Assists Prop: Over 5.5 (-130)

Over 5.5 (-130) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (-147)

Hawks 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Hawks were 25th in the NBA last season, conceding 118.1 points per contest.

On the boards, the Hawks allowed 44.1 rebounds per contest last season, 19th in the NBA in that category.

In terms of assists, the Hawks were ranked 22nd in the league defensively last season, conceding 26 per game.

Allowing 11.9 made three-pointers per contest last season, the Hawks were eighth in the NBA in that category.

Cade Cunningham vs. the Hawks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 10/28/2022 33 35 9 8 0 0 1 10/26/2022 37 26 8 6 1 2 1

