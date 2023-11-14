Best Bets & Odds for the Eastern Michigan vs. Akron Game – Tuesday, November 14
MAC opponents will clash when the Eastern Michigan Eagles (4-6) face the Akron Zips (2-8). Below, we break down the odds and best bets for you.
When and Where is Eastern Michigan vs. Akron?
- Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Channel: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Ypsilanti, Michigan
- Venue: Rynearson Stadium
Best Moneyline Bet
- Prediction: Eastern Michigan 25, Akron 18
- Eastern Michigan has been the moneyline favorite a total of three times this season, and they've won all of those games.
- The Eagles have played as a moneyline favorite of -185 or shorter in only two games this season, and they won both.
- Akron has been the underdog in seven games this season, and it has failed to win any of those contests.
- This season, the Zips have been at least a +150 underdog on the moneyline six times, losing each of those contests.
- The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Eagles a 64.9% chance to win.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS:
Eastern Michigan (-3.5)
- Eastern Michigan is 5-4-0 against the spread this year.
- The Eagles have covered the spread once this season when favored by 3.5 points or more (in two chances).
- Akron owns a record of 3-5-1 against the spread this year.
- The Zips have been underdogs by 3.5 points or more seven times this season and are 3-4 ATS in those matchups.
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Over (39)
- Eastern Michigan and its opponents have combined to outscore Tuesday's over/under of 39 points four times this season.
- There have been five Akron games that have finished with a combined score higher than 39 points this season.
- Together, the two teams combine for 34.4 points per game, 4.6 points fewer than the point total of 39 for this contest.
Splits Tables
Eastern Michigan
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|46.3
|45.6
|46.8
|Implied Total AVG
|28.2
|25.5
|30.4
|ATS Record
|5-4-0
|2-2-0
|3-2-0
|Over/Under Record
|4-5-0
|2-2-0
|2-3-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|3-0
|3-0
|0-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|0-6
|0-1
|0-5
Akron
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|44.7
|44.7
|44.7
|Implied Total AVG
|28
|24.3
|29.8
|ATS Record
|3-5-1
|0-2-1
|3-3-0
|Over/Under Record
|4-5-0
|2-1-0
|2-4-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|1-1
|1-1
|0-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|0-7
|0-1
|0-6
