MAC opponents will clash when the Eastern Michigan Eagles (4-6) face the Akron Zips (2-8). Below, we break down the odds and best bets for you.

When and Where is Eastern Michigan vs. Akron?

Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Ypsilanti, Michigan

Ypsilanti, Michigan Venue: Rynearson Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Eastern Michigan 25, Akron 18

Eastern Michigan 25, Akron 18 Eastern Michigan has been the moneyline favorite a total of three times this season, and they've won all of those games.

The Eagles have played as a moneyline favorite of -185 or shorter in only two games this season, and they won both.

Akron has been the underdog in seven games this season, and it has failed to win any of those contests.

This season, the Zips have been at least a +150 underdog on the moneyline six times, losing each of those contests.

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Eagles a 64.9% chance to win.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Eastern Michigan (-3.5)



Eastern Michigan (-3.5) Eastern Michigan is 5-4-0 against the spread this year.

The Eagles have covered the spread once this season when favored by 3.5 points or more (in two chances).

Akron owns a record of 3-5-1 against the spread this year.

The Zips have been underdogs by 3.5 points or more seven times this season and are 3-4 ATS in those matchups.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (39)



Over (39) Eastern Michigan and its opponents have combined to outscore Tuesday's over/under of 39 points four times this season.

There have been five Akron games that have finished with a combined score higher than 39 points this season.

Together, the two teams combine for 34.4 points per game, 4.6 points fewer than the point total of 39 for this contest.

Splits Tables

Eastern Michigan

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 46.3 45.6 46.8 Implied Total AVG 28.2 25.5 30.4 ATS Record 5-4-0 2-2-0 3-2-0 Over/Under Record 4-5-0 2-2-0 2-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 3-0 3-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-6 0-1 0-5

Akron

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 44.7 44.7 44.7 Implied Total AVG 28 24.3 29.8 ATS Record 3-5-1 0-2-1 3-3-0 Over/Under Record 4-5-0 2-1-0 2-4-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-1 1-1 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-7 0-1 0-6

