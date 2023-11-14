The Eastern Michigan Eagles (1-1) go up against the No. 10 Florida Atlantic Owls (1-0) on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at FAU Arena. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Eastern Michigan vs. Florida Atlantic Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: FAU Arena in Boca Raton, Florida
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Eastern Michigan Stats Insights

  • The Eagles' 44% shooting percentage from the field last season was 3.7 percentage points higher than the Owls had given up to their opponents (40.3%).
  • Eastern Michigan went 6-16 when it shot better than 40.3% from the field.
  • The Owls ranked 91st in college basketball in offensive rebounding, while the Eagles ranked 302nd.
  • The Eagles scored an average of 72.2 points per game last year, 6.9 more points than the 65.3 the Owls gave up to opponents.
  • Eastern Michigan went 7-14 last season when it scored more than 65.3 points.

Eastern Michigan Home & Away Comparison

  • Eastern Michigan scored 68.6 points per game at home last season, and 74 on the road.
  • The Eagles conceded 75.1 points per game at home last season, and 84.4 away.
  • At home, Eastern Michigan made 5.5 3-pointers per game last season, 1.2 fewer than it averaged away (6.7). Eastern Michigan's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (29.7%) than on the road (32.6%) as well.

Eastern Michigan Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 @ Butler L 94-55 Hinkle Fieldhouse
11/11/2023 Georgia Southern W 70-60 George Gervin GameAbove Center
11/14/2023 @ Florida Atlantic - FAU Arena
11/18/2023 Cleveland State - George Gervin GameAbove Center
11/21/2023 @ Detroit Mercy - Calihan Hall

