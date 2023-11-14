Tuesday's game that pits the Florida Atlantic Owls (1-0) versus the Eastern Michigan Eagles (1-1) at FAU Arena is expected to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 83-56 in favor of Florida Atlantic, who is big favorites by our model. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on November 14.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Eastern Michigan vs. Florida Atlantic Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Boca Raton, Florida

Boca Raton, Florida Venue: FAU Arena

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Eastern Michigan vs. Florida Atlantic Score Prediction

Prediction: Florida Atlantic 83, Eastern Michigan 56

Spread & Total Prediction for Eastern Michigan vs. Florida Atlantic

Computer Predicted Spread: Florida Atlantic (-27.3)

Florida Atlantic (-27.3) Computer Predicted Total: 138.3

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Eastern Michigan Performance Insights

Eastern Michigan was ranked 162nd in college basketball offensively last season with 72.2 points per game, while defensively it was second-worst (80.8 points allowed per game).

The Eagles struggled to accumulate rebounds last season, ranking 10th-worst in college basketball with 27.8 boards per game. They ranked 332nd by allowing 34 boards per contest.

In terms of assists, Eastern Michigan averaged only 9.6 per game (worst in college basketball).

With 11.1 turnovers per game, the Eagles ranked 104th in college basketball. They forced 11.9 turnovers per contest, which ranked 174th in college basketball.

With 6.2 three-pointers per game, the Eagles ranked 299th in college basketball. They sported a 31.6% shooting percentage from three-point land, which ranked 312th in college basketball.

Eastern Michigan ceded 8.5 treys per game (322nd-ranked in college basketball) last year, while allowing a 34.2% three-point percentage (219th-ranked).

Eastern Michigan attempted 39.3 two-pointers per game last year, which accounted for 66.7% of the shots it took (and 76.1% of the team's baskets). Meanwhile, it attempted 19.6 three-pointers per contest, which were 33.3% of its shots (and 23.9% of the team's buckets).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.