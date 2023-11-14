The Eastern Michigan Eagles (4-6) and the Akron Zips (2-8) play on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at Rynearson Stadium in a battle of MAC foes.

Eastern Michigan ranks 14th-worst in scoring offense (19.0 points per game), but has played slightly better on defense, ranking 59th with 25.0 points allowed per game. Akron has not been getting things done offensively, ranking fifth-worst with 283.7 total yards per game. It has been more productive on the other side of the ball, surrendering 331.8 total yards per contest (30th-ranked).

In the story below, we'll give you all the details you need to know about how to watch this game on CBS Sports Network.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Eastern Michigan vs. Akron Game Info

Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Ypsilanti, Michigan

Ypsilanti, Michigan Venue: Rynearson Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

Eastern Michigan vs. Akron Key Statistics

Eastern Michigan Akron 260.1 (132nd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 283.7 (128th) 394.1 (86th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 331.8 (31st) 105.3 (117th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 86.4 (129th) 154.8 (125th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 197.3 (99th) 14 (67th) Turnovers (Rank) 20 (122nd) 15 (49th) Takeaways (Rank) 11 (100th)

Eastern Michigan Stats Leaders

Austin Smith has recorded 1,420 yards (142.0 ypg) on 132-of-239 passing with seven touchdowns compared to seven interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 121 rushing yards (12.1 ypg) on 88 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.

The team's top rusher, Jaylon Jackson, has carried the ball 97 times for 456 yards (45.6 per game), scoring two times. He's also caught 18 passes for 200 yards and one touchdown.

Samson Evans has been handed the ball 105 times this year and racked up 437 yards (43.7 per game) with eight touchdowns.

Tanner Knue has hauled in 40 catches for 393 yards (39.3 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone three times as a receiver.

JB Mitchell III has reeled in 26 passes while averaging 30.8 yards per game and scoring one touchdown.

Hamze Elzayat has compiled 19 grabs for 278 yards, an average of 27.8 yards per game. He's scored two times as a receiver this season.

Akron Stats Leaders

Jeff Undercuffler has thrown for 1,044 yards on 60% passing while collecting four touchdown passes with eight interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Lorenzo Lingard, has carried the ball 111 times for 541 yards (54.1 per game), with three touchdowns this year. He's proven to be a dual threat, hauling in 287 receiving yards (28.7 per game) on 28 catches with one receiving touchdown.

DJ Iron has racked up 215 yards on 61 carries with two touchdowns.

Jasaiah Gathings has collected 42 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 444 (44.4 yards per game). He's been targeted 70 times and has one touchdown.

Daniel George has put together a 425-yard season so far with one touchdown. He's caught 43 passes on 79 targets.

Rep your team with officially licensed Eastern Michigan or Akron gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.