Eastern Michigan vs. Akron: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 14
The Eastern Michigan Eagles (4-6) will face off against their MAC-rival, the Akron Zips (2-8) in a matchup on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at Rynearson Stadium. The spread foreshadows an evenly-matched game, with the Eagles favored to win by 4.5 points. An over/under of 38.5 points has been set for the contest.
You can check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Eastern Michigan vs. Akron matchup in this article.
Eastern Michigan vs. Akron Game Info
- Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Channel: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Ypsilanti, Michigan
- Venue: Rynearson Stadium
Eastern Michigan vs. Akron Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Eastern Michigan Moneyline
|Akron Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Eastern Michigan (-4.5)
|38.5
|-
|-
|FanDuel
|Eastern Michigan (-5.5)
|39.5
|-205
|+168
Eastern Michigan vs. Akron Betting Trends
- Eastern Michigan has put together a 5-4-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Eagles have covered the spread once this season (1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 4.5-point favorites.
- Akron has put together a 3-5-1 ATS record so far this season.
- The Zips have an ATS record of 3-4 when playing as at least 4.5-point underdogs this season.
Eastern Michigan 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the MAC
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
