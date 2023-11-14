The Detroit Pistons (2-9) are 4.5-point underdogs as they try to stop a four-game home losing streak when they take on the Atlanta Hawks (5-4) on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at Little Caesars Arena. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET on BSDET and BSSE.

Pistons vs. Hawks Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSDET and BSSE

BSDET and BSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Little Caesars Arena

Pistons vs. Hawks Score Prediction

Prediction: Hawks 119 - Pistons 112

Pistons vs Hawks Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Pistons vs. Hawks

Pick ATS: Hawks (- 4.5)

Hawks (- 4.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Hawks (-7.1)

Hawks (-7.1) Pick OU: Under (233.5)



Under (233.5) Computer Predicted Total: 230.6

The Pistons sport a 5-6-0 ATS record this season compared to the 3-6-0 mark from the Hawks.

Atlanta hasn't covered the spread as a 4.5-point favorite or more this season, while Detroit covers as an underdog of 4.5 or more 50% of the time.

When it comes to exceeding the point total in 2023-24, Detroit and its opponents do it more often (63.6% of the time) than Atlanta and its opponents (55.6%).

The Hawks have a .500 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (2-2) this season while the Pistons have a .200 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (2-8).

Pistons Performance Insights

At 109.7 points scored per game and 114.2 points allowed, the Pistons are 23rd in the league offensively and 20th defensively.

In 2023-24, Detroit is 10th in the league in rebounds (46.5 per game) and fourth-best in rebounds conceded (41.3).

The Pistons are fifth-best in the league in assists (27.3 per game) in 2023-24.

In terms of turnovers, Detroit is second-worst in the NBA in committing them (16.6 per game). And it is third-worst in forcing them (11.8 per game).

In 2023-24 the Pistons are fifth-worst in the league in 3-point makes (10.8 per game) and rank 11th in 3-point percentage (36.4%).

