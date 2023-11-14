Marvin Bagley III will take the court for the Detroit Pistons on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET, versus the Atlanta Hawks.

In a 119-108 loss to the Bulls (his most recent action) Bagley put up 14 points.

Let's look at the prop bets available for Bagley, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Marvin Bagley III Prop Bets vs. the Hawks

Points Prop: Over 12.5 (+102)

Over 12.5 (+102) Rebounds Prop: Over 5.5 (+112)

Hawks 2022-23 Defensive Insights

On defense the Hawks gave up 118.1 points per contest last year, 25th in the NBA.

On the boards, the Hawks allowed 44.1 rebounds per game last year, 19th in the league in that category.

Conceding an average of 26 assists last year, the Hawks were the 22nd-ranked squad in the league.

Looking at three-point defense, the Hawks were eighth in the NBA last season, conceding 11.9 makes per game.

Marvin Bagley III vs. the Hawks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/21/2023 41 31 8 1 4 2 3 12/23/2022 20 4 6 0 0 1 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.