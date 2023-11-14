How to Watch Michigan State vs. Duke on TV or Live Stream - November 14
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 1:41 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
The No. 9 Duke Blue Devils (1-1) play the No. 18 Michigan State Spartans (1-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Michigan State vs. Duke Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois
- TV: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other Big Ten Games
- Wisconsin vs Providence (6:00 PM ET | November 14)
- Western Michigan vs Northwestern (8:00 PM ET | November 14)
- Marquette vs Illinois (8:00 PM ET | November 14)
Michigan State Stats Insights
- The Spartans' 45.2% shooting percentage from the field last season was 4.6 percentage points higher than the Blue Devils allowed to their opponents (40.6%).
- Last season, Michigan State had a 16-7 record in games the team collectively shot better than 40.6% from the field.
- The Spartans were the 156th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, while the Blue Devils finished 25th.
- The Spartans scored an average of 70.9 points per game last year, 7.3 more points than the 63.6 the Blue Devils allowed.
- Michigan State went 15-5 last season when it scored more than 63.6 points.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Michigan State Home & Away Comparison
- Michigan State scored 70.6 points per game at home last season, and 69 away.
- The Spartans gave up 61.4 points per game at home last season, and 72 away.
- At home, Michigan State drained 9.1 treys per game last season, 2.6 more than it averaged away (6.5). Michigan State's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (41.9%) than on the road (40.3%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Michigan State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|James Madison
|L 79-76
|Jack Breslin Students Events Center
|11/9/2023
|Southern Indiana
|W 74-51
|Jack Breslin Students Events Center
|11/14/2023
|Duke
|-
|United Center
|11/17/2023
|Butler
|-
|Jack Breslin Students Events Center
|11/19/2023
|Alcorn State
|-
|Jack Breslin Students Events Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.