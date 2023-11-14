The No. 9 Duke Blue Devils (1-1) play the No. 18 Michigan State Spartans (1-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN.

Michigan State vs. Duke Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois

United Center in Chicago, Illinois TV: ESPN

Michigan State Stats Insights

The Spartans' 45.2% shooting percentage from the field last season was 4.6 percentage points higher than the Blue Devils allowed to their opponents (40.6%).

Last season, Michigan State had a 16-7 record in games the team collectively shot better than 40.6% from the field.

The Spartans were the 156th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, while the Blue Devils finished 25th.

The Spartans scored an average of 70.9 points per game last year, 7.3 more points than the 63.6 the Blue Devils allowed.

Michigan State went 15-5 last season when it scored more than 63.6 points.

Michigan State Home & Away Comparison

Michigan State scored 70.6 points per game at home last season, and 69 away.

The Spartans gave up 61.4 points per game at home last season, and 72 away.

At home, Michigan State drained 9.1 treys per game last season, 2.6 more than it averaged away (6.5). Michigan State's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (41.9%) than on the road (40.3%).

Michigan State Upcoming Schedule