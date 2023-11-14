Tuesday's game at United Center has the Duke Blue Devils (1-1) squaring off against the Michigan State Spartans (1-1) at 7:00 PM (on November 14). Our computer prediction projects a 74-70 victory for Duke, who is a small favorite based on our model.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Michigan State vs. Duke Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Where: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: United Center

Michigan State vs. Duke Score Prediction

Prediction: Duke 74, Michigan State 70

Spread & Total Prediction for Michigan State vs. Duke

Computer Predicted Spread: Duke (-3.8)

Duke (-3.8) Computer Predicted Total: 144.3

Michigan State Performance Insights

Michigan State put up 70.9 points per game (191st-ranked in college basketball) last season, while ceding 67.9 points per contest (112th-ranked).

The Spartans ranked 156th in the country with 32.1 rebounds per game. Meanwhile, they ranked 123rd with 30.3 rebounds allowed per game.

Last season Michigan State ranked 70th in college basketball in assists, delivering 14.6 per game.

The Spartans ranked 13th-worst in the country with 9.5 forced turnovers per contest. Meanwhile, they averaged 10.3 turnovers per game (36th-ranked in college basketball).

The Spartans made 7.4 treys per game last season (182nd-ranked in college basketball), and they owned a 39.3% three-point percentage (third-best).

Michigan State surrendered 7.2 treys per game (177th-ranked in college basketball) last season, while allowing a 32.4% three-point percentage (96th-ranked).

Of the shots taken by Michigan State last year, 67% of them were two-pointers (71.3% of the team's made baskets) and 33% were threes (28.7%).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.