The No. 2 Duke Blue Devils (1-1) and the No. 4 Michigan State Spartans (1-1) hit the court at United Center on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN. The game has no line set.

Michigan State vs. Duke Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Where: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: United Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Spartans Betting Records & Stats

Michigan State and its opponent combined to go over the point total 17 out of 31 times last season.

The Spartans were 16-15-0 against the spread last season.

Duke covered less often than Michigan State last season, recording an ATS record of 16-19-0, as opposed to the 16-15-0 mark of the Spartans.

Michigan State vs. Duke Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Duke 72 142.9 63.6 131.5 140.1 Michigan State 70.9 142.9 67.9 131.5 137.5

Additional Michigan State Insights & Trends

The Spartans' 70.9 points per game last year were 7.3 more points than the 63.6 the Blue Devils gave up to opponents.

Michigan State put together a 9-9 ATS record and a 15-5 overall record last season in games it scored more than 63.6 points.

Michigan State vs. Duke Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Duke 16-19-0 13-22-0 Michigan State 16-15-0 17-14-0

Michigan State vs. Duke Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Duke Michigan State 16-0 Home Record 12-2 4-6 Away Record 4-7 7-9-0 Home ATS Record 7-5-0 3-6-0 Away ATS Record 4-6-0 76.7 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 70.6 68 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 69 9-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-7-0 2-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-3-0

