How to Watch Oakland vs. Bowling Green on TV or Live Stream - November 14
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 1:41 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
The Bowling Green Falcons (2-0) face the Oakland Golden Grizzlies (0-2) on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at Athletics Center O'rena. It starts at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Oakland vs. Bowling Green Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Athletics Center O'rena in Auburn Hills, Michigan
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other Horizon League Games
- IUPUI vs Indiana State (7:00 PM ET | November 14)
- Toledo vs Wright State (7:00 PM ET | November 14)
- Detroit Mercy vs Ole Miss (8:00 PM ET | November 14)
- Green Bay vs Valparaiso (8:00 PM ET | November 14)
- Milwaukee vs Colorado (9:00 PM ET | November 14)
Oakland Stats Insights
- The Golden Grizzlies shot 43.5% from the field last season, 3.1 percentage points lower than the 46.6% the Falcons allowed to opponents.
- Oakland went 7-2 when it shot higher than 46.6% from the field.
- The Golden Grizzlies were the 319th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Falcons finished 126th.
- Last year, the 73.3 points per game the Golden Grizzlies put up were 5.2 fewer points than the Falcons allowed (78.5).
- When Oakland put up more than 78.5 points last season, it went 7-2.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Oakland Home & Away Comparison
- Oakland scored 78.4 points per game when playing at home last year. In away games, it averaged 69.9 points per contest.
- In 2022-23, the Golden Grizzlies surrendered 76.1 points per game at home. Away from home, they allowed 76.2.
- Looking at three-pointers, Oakland performed worse when playing at home last year, making 6.6 three-pointers per game with a 30.1% three-point percentage, compared to 7.5 per game with a 30.9% percentage away from home.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Oakland Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ Ohio State
|L 79-73
|Value City Arena
|11/10/2023
|@ Illinois
|L 64-53
|State Farm Center
|11/14/2023
|Bowling Green
|-
|Athletics Center O'rena
|11/19/2023
|Drake
|-
|John Gray Gymnasium
|11/27/2023
|@ Xavier
|-
|Cintas Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.