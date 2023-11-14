The Bowling Green Falcons (2-0) face the Oakland Golden Grizzlies (0-2) on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at Athletics Center O'rena. It starts at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Oakland vs. Bowling Green Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Athletics Center O'rena in Auburn Hills, Michigan

Athletics Center O'rena in Auburn Hills, Michigan TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Oakland Stats Insights

The Golden Grizzlies shot 43.5% from the field last season, 3.1 percentage points lower than the 46.6% the Falcons allowed to opponents.

Oakland went 7-2 when it shot higher than 46.6% from the field.

The Golden Grizzlies were the 319th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Falcons finished 126th.

Last year, the 73.3 points per game the Golden Grizzlies put up were 5.2 fewer points than the Falcons allowed (78.5).

When Oakland put up more than 78.5 points last season, it went 7-2.

Oakland Home & Away Comparison

Oakland scored 78.4 points per game when playing at home last year. In away games, it averaged 69.9 points per contest.

In 2022-23, the Golden Grizzlies surrendered 76.1 points per game at home. Away from home, they allowed 76.2.

Looking at three-pointers, Oakland performed worse when playing at home last year, making 6.6 three-pointers per game with a 30.1% three-point percentage, compared to 7.5 per game with a 30.9% percentage away from home.

