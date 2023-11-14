The Oakland Golden Grizzlies (0-2) play the Bowling Green Falcons (2-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

You can check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Oakland vs. Bowling Green matchup in this article.

Oakland vs. Bowling Green Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Athletics Center O'rena in Auburn Hills, Michigan

Athletics Center O'rena in Auburn Hills, Michigan How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Oakland vs. Bowling Green Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Oakland Moneyline Bowling Green Moneyline BetMGM Oakland (-1.5) 145.5 -125 +105 Bet on this game at BetMGM

Oakland vs. Bowling Green Betting Trends (2022-23)

Oakland covered 11 times in 29 chances against the spread last season.

The Golden Grizzlies and their opponents combined to go over the point total 18 out of 29 times last season.

Bowling Green won 12 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 15 times.

A total of 14 of the Falcons' games last season hit the over.

