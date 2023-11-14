The Detroit Pistons (2-9) will host the Atlanta Hawks (5-4) after dropping four straight home games. The game begins at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023.

You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Pistons vs. Hawks matchup in this article.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Pistons vs. Hawks Game Info

Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSDET and BSSE

BSDET and BSSE Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Little Caesars Arena

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Pistons vs. Hawks Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Hawks Moneyline Pistons Moneyline BetMGM Hawks (-4.5) 233.5 -190 +155 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Hawks (-4) 233 -174 +146 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Pistons vs Hawks Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Pistons vs. Hawks Betting Trends

The Hawks have a +30 scoring differential, topping opponents by 3.3 points per game. They're putting up 120.3 points per game to rank fourth in the league and are allowing 117.0 per outing to rank 23rd in the NBA.

The Pistons are being outscored by 4.5 points per game, with a -49 scoring differential overall. They put up 109.7 points per game (23rd in NBA), and give up 114.2 per contest (20th in league).

These teams are scoring 230 points per game between them, 3.5 fewer than this matchup's over/under.

These two teams allow a combined 231.2 points per game, 2.3 fewer points than this contest's over/under.

Atlanta has compiled a 3-6-0 ATS record so far this year.

Detroit is 5-6-0 ATS this year.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Pistons and Hawks NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Pistons +100000 +50000 - Hawks +8000 +3500 -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.