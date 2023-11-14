The Atlanta Hawks (2-2), on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at Little Caesars Arena, take on the Detroit Pistons (2-2). The game starts at 7:00 PM ET on BSDET and BSSE.

Pistons vs. Hawks Game Information

Game Day: Tuesday, November 14

Tuesday, November 14 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: BSDET, BSSE

Pistons Players to Watch

Per game, Jaden Ivey provided points, 3.9 boards and 5.2 assists last year. He also put up 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocks.

Killian Hayes' numbers last season were 10.3 points, 2.9 rebounds and 6.2 assists per contest. He drained 37.7% of his shots from the field and 28.0% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.1 treys.

Jalen Duren posted 9.1 points, 8.9 boards and 1.1 assists per game, plus 0.7 steals and 0.9 blocks.

Isaiah Stewart recorded 11.3 points, 8.0 rebounds and 1.4 assists. He made 44.2% of his shots from the floor and 32.7% from 3-point range, with 1.3 treys per game.

Alec Burks put up 12.8 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game, plus 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocks.

Hawks Players to Watch

Trae Young averaged 26.2 points, 3.0 boards and 10.2 assists last year. At the other end, he put up 1.1 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Dejounte Murray's numbers last season were 20.5 points, 5.3 boards and 6.1 assists per contest, shooting 46.4% from the field and 34.4% from downtown, with an average of 1.8 made 3-pointers.

Clint Capela's numbers last season were 12.0 points, 11.0 boards and 0.9 assists per contest, shooting 65.3% from the field (third in NBA).

Onyeka Okongwu put up 9.9 points, 1.0 assists and 7.2 rebounds.

De'Andre Hunter averaged 15.4 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.4 assists, shooting 46.1% from the field and 35.0% from beyond the arc, with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game.

Pistons vs. Hawks Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Pistons Hawks 110.3 Points Avg. 118.4 118.5 Points Allowed Avg. 118.1 45.4% Field Goal % 48.3% 35.1% Three Point % 35.2%

