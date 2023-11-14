The Detroit Pistons (2-9) will look to break an eight-game losing streak when they host the Atlanta Hawks (5-4) on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at Little Caesars Arena as 4.5-point underdogs. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET on BSDET and BSSE. The point total is set at 233.5 for the matchup.

Pistons vs. Hawks Odds & Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan TV: BSDET and BSSE

Favorite Spread Over/Under Hawks -4.5 233.5

Pistons Betting Records & Stats

Detroit has combined with its opponent to score more than 233.5 points in three of 11 games this season.

Detroit has had an average of 223.9 points scored in its games so far this season, 9.6 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Detroit is 5-6-0 against the spread this year.

The Pistons have won in two of the 10 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.

Detroit has not won as an underdog of +155 or more on the moneyline this season in six games with those odds or longer.

Detroit has an implied victory probability of 39.2% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Pistons vs Hawks Additional Info

Pistons vs. Hawks Over/Under Stats

Games Over 233.5 % of Games Over 233.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Hawks 6 66.7% 120.3 230 117 231.2 234.8 Pistons 3 27.3% 109.7 230 114.2 231.2 220.6

Additional Pistons Insights & Trends

This season, Detroit is 2-3-0 at home against the spread (.400 winning percentage). On the road, it is 3-3-0 ATS (.500).

The Pistons' 109.7 points per game are 7.3 fewer points than the 117 the Hawks give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 117 points, Detroit is 2-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

Pistons vs. Hawks Betting Splits

Pistons and Hawks Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Pistons 5-6 4-4 7-4 Hawks 3-6 0-3 5-4

Pistons vs. Hawks Point Insights

Pistons Hawks 109.7 Points Scored (PG) 120.3 23 NBA Rank (PPG) 4 2-0 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 3-4 1-1 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 5-2 114.2 Points Allowed (PG) 117 20 NBA Rank (PAPG) 23 5-4 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 1-0 2-7 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 1-0

