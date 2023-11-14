The Detroit Pistons (2-9) will look to break an eight-game losing streak when they host the Atlanta Hawks (5-4) on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at Little Caesars Arena as 4.5-point underdogs. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET on BSDET and BSSE. The point total is set at 233.5 for the matchup.

Pistons vs. Hawks Odds & Info

  • When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan
  • TV: BSDET and BSSE

Favorite Spread Over/Under
Hawks -4.5 233.5

Pistons Betting Records & Stats

  • Detroit has combined with its opponent to score more than 233.5 points in three of 11 games this season.
  • Detroit has had an average of 223.9 points scored in its games so far this season, 9.6 points fewer than this game's over/under.
  • Detroit is 5-6-0 against the spread this year.
  • The Pistons have won in two of the 10 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.
  • Detroit has not won as an underdog of +155 or more on the moneyline this season in six games with those odds or longer.
  • Detroit has an implied victory probability of 39.2% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Pistons vs Hawks Additional Info

Pistons vs. Hawks Over/Under Stats

Games Over 233.5 % of Games Over 233.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Hawks 6 66.7% 120.3 230 117 231.2 234.8
Pistons 3 27.3% 109.7 230 114.2 231.2 220.6

Additional Pistons Insights & Trends

  • This season, Detroit is 2-3-0 at home against the spread (.400 winning percentage). On the road, it is 3-3-0 ATS (.500).
  • The Pistons' 109.7 points per game are 7.3 fewer points than the 117 the Hawks give up to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 117 points, Detroit is 2-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

Pistons vs. Hawks Betting Splits

Pistons and Hawks Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Pistons 5-6 4-4 7-4
Hawks 3-6 0-3 5-4

Pistons vs. Hawks Point Insights

Pistons Hawks
109.7
Points Scored (PG)
 120.3
23
NBA Rank (PPG)
 4
2-0
ATS Record Scoring > AVG
 3-4
1-1
Overall Record Scoring > AVG
 5-2
114.2
Points Allowed (PG)
 117
20
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 23
5-4
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 1-0
2-7
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 1-0

