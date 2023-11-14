How to Watch the Pistons vs. Hawks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 14
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 1:52 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Detroit Pistons (2-9) will attempt to end an eight-game losing streak when they host the Atlanta Hawks (5-4) on November 14, 2023 at Little Caesars Arena.
Pistons vs. Hawks Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan
Pistons Stats Insights
- The Pistons have shot at a 46.2% rate from the field this season, two percentage points fewer than the 48.2% shooting opponents of the Hawks have averaged.
- Detroit has compiled a 1-2 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 48.2% from the field.
- The Pistons are the 10th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Hawks sit at fifth.
- The Pistons score an average of 109.7 points per game, 7.3 fewer points than the 117 the Hawks allow.
- Detroit has put together a 1-1 record in games it scores more than 117 points.
Pistons Home & Away Comparison
- The Pistons put up 108 points per game at home, 3.2 fewer points than away (111.2). On defense they give up 113.2 per game, 1.8 fewer points than on the road (115).
- At home Detroit is giving up 113.2 points per game, 1.8 fewer points than it is on the road (115).
- The Pistons collect 2.7 fewer assists per game at home (25.8) than on the road (28.5).
Pistons Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Joe Harris
|Out
|Shoulder
|Bojan Bogdanovic
|Out
|Calf
|Isaiah Livers
|Out
|Ankle
|Monte Morris
|Out
|Quadricep
|Jalen Duren
|Out
|Ankle
