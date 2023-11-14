Betting on player props is one of the ways to wager on the Atlanta Hawks-Detroit Pistons matchup at Little Caesars Arena on Tuesday (opening tip at 7:00 PM ET).

Pistons vs. Hawks Game Info

Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSDET and BSSE

BSDET and BSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Little Caesars Arena

Pistons vs Hawks Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Detroit Pistons

Cade Cunningham Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 23.5 (Over: -114) 4.5 (Over: +104) 6.5 (Over: +118) 1.5 (Over: -149)

The 22.3 points Cade Cunningham has scored per game this season is 1.2 fewer than his prop total set for Tuesday (23.5).

He has averaged 1.5 fewer rebounds per game (3.0) than his prop bet total in Tuesday's game (4.5).

Cunningham's season-long assist average -- 8.3 per game -- is 1.8 higher than Tuesday's assist over/under (6.5).

Cunningham's 2.3 made three-pointers per game is 0.8 more than his over/under in Tuesday's game (1.5).

Ausar Thompson Props

PTS REB AST 13.5 (Over: -111) 10.5 (Over: -115) 3.5 (Over: +130)

The 6.3 points Ausar Thompson scores per game are 7.2 less than his prop total on Tuesday (13.5).

He averages 0.2 more rebounds than his prop bet Tuesday of 10.5.

Thompson's assists average -- 4.7 -- is 1.2 higher than Tuesday's over/under (3.5).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.