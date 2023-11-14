Top Pistons Players to Watch vs. the Hawks - November 14
Little Caesars Arena is where the Detroit Pistons (2-9) and Atlanta Hawks (5-4) will square off on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET. Jalen Duren and Trae Young are players to watch for the Pistons and Hawks, respectively.
How to Watch Pistons vs. Hawks
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 14
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Arena: Little Caesars Arena
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- How to Watch on TV: BSDET, BSSE
Pistons' Last Game
The Pistons dropped their most recent game to the Bulls, 119-108, on Sunday. Kevin Knox led the way with 18 points, and also had three rebounds and one assist.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Kevin Knox
|18
|3
|1
|1
|0
|4
|Isaiah Stewart
|17
|11
|2
|0
|0
|3
|Alec Burks
|16
|3
|4
|0
|0
|2
Pistons vs Hawks Additional Info
Pistons Players to Watch
- Duren's numbers for the season are 18.0 points, 4.0 assists and 15.3 boards per contest, shooting 80.0% from the field (fourth in NBA).
- Cade Cunningham's numbers for the season are 22.3 points, 3.0 boards and 8.3 assists per game, shooting 44.1% from the floor and 38.9% from downtown, with 2.3 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Ausar Thompson puts up 6.3 points, 10.7 boards and 4.7 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.3 steals and 2.3 blocks (sixth in NBA).
- Isaiah Stewart puts up 14.3 points, 10.0 boards and 1.0 assists per contest, shooting 50.0% from the field and 36.4% from downtown, with 1.3 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Alec Burks' numbers for the season are 16.3 points, 3.7 boards and 0.7 assists per game, shooting 43.3% from the field and 50.0% from downtown, with 3.7 made 3-pointers per contest (10th in NBA).
